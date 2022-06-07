Adams Dairy Days is this weekend

It isn’t a true start to summer unless you first hit Dairy Days in Adams.

This year’s celebration is June 10-12, and as you’ve come to expect, is filled with fun and food throughout the three days of fun, kicking off with some great BBQ action with the Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off!, starting at the bright and early time of 6 a.m. Friday. And don’t forget about the special nighttime parade on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Schedule of events

All times and events are subject to change.

Friday, June 10

• Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off! BBQ Competition Begins, 6 a.m.

• 20 Mile Garage Sale along Shooting Star Trail (LeRoy, Taopi, Adams, & Rose Creek), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Adams Area History Center open, 3-5 p.m.

• Legion Alumni Baseball Game at Southland Athletic Field, 5 p.m.

• Adult Bean Bag Tournament, registration 5-5:45 p.m., competition, 6 p.m.

• Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off! BBQ Competition Ends, 6 p.m. Dinner for the public: Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, chips, & ice cream treat

• Firemen’s Water fight registration, begin at 7:30 – Commerce Street & 3rd Street, 7 p.m.

• Sundown Outdoor Movie featuring “Encanto” at Denny’s Car Wash with concessions by Lucky Clovers 4-H Club

• Commerce Stage Entertainment

• Fred the Bear, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Southland Drumline, 5 p.m.

• Ava Golombowski, 5:15 p.m.

• Fred the Bear, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Hair of the Dog, 9 p.m. to midnight

**RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND LONG!**

Saturday, June 11

• 20 Mile Garage Sale along Shooting Star Trail (LeRoy, Taopi, Adams, & Rose Creek), 7 a.m. to noon

• Changing Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale at 203 NW 4th Street, 7 a.m. to noon

• Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction – Adams Fire Station, 8 a.m. to noon

• Big Cup Golf Tournament at Cedar River Golf Course – Benefits Adams Town and Country Pool, 9 a.m.

• Kids Activities on Commerce Street ($5), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Bouncy houses, face painting, stilt walker, juggler and unicyclist

• Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., behind Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 412 West Main Street

• Acres & Asphalt Tractor and Car Show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., behind Sacred Heart Catholic Church, registration 10-11 a.m.

• Operating Model Railroad Diorama of Adams’ Railroad History w/ Trains from 1870s to 1980s, noon to 6 p.m.

• Finding Your Roots, 1-4 p.m.

• Adams Area History Center open, 1-7 p.m.

• Announcing of Dairy Days Coloring Contest Winners, 1:45 p.m.

• Sanctioned Kiddie Pedal Pull behind Adams American Legion, 2 p.m.

• Steak Fry at Adams American Legion; Military • Museum Open, 4-8 p.m.

• Grand Parade, 7 p.m.

• Commerce Stage Entertainment

•The Gritpickers Old Time String Band, 3-6 p.m.

• Crowning of Dairy Days Price and Princess, 6 p.m.

• Aaron Simmons Band, 9 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 12

• Kids Whipped Pie Eating Contest & Adult Pie Eating Contest, 11 a.m.

• Drawing of Adams Dairy Days Raffle Winners, 1 p.m.

• Cow Milking Contest, 1:30 p.m.

• Adams Area History Center Open, 1-3 p.m.

•Chicken and Pork Fry at Adams American Legion, 4-8 p.m.