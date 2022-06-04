4 to be inducted into Pacelli Hall of Fame

Four Pacelli grads will be inducted into the Pacelli Hall of Fame at a dinner hosted by the Pacelli Booster Club on June 17.

This year’s class includes Jack Walsh, Randy Kvam, Troy Ethen and Joan Sheedy.

Jack Walsh, class of 1965

Walsh was a three year letterman in football. He also participated in track and field and was involved in amateur hockey for several years. He earned a four-year scholarship at the University of Minnesota and he was a member of the 1967 Big Ten Championship team.

Walsh earned his teaching degree in Physical Education and upon graduation he began a long tenure as a teacher and coach at Jackson, where he coached football for 36 years and track for 40 years.

Walsh went back to school to earn his Master’s Degree in Education at Mankato State University in 1976 and a Special Education Degree in 1980. He would spend the next 26 years at Jackson teaching kids with learning disabilities. Jack married Leslie Norton in 1974 and together they had two children, Eric and Lisa.

Randy Kvam, class of 1971

Kvam lettered in football, baseball, and track. In his senior year he became the first athlete in Pacelli history to participate in two sports, baseball and track, in the same season.

In addition to that he assisted Pete Schmidt for girl’s track. Kvam was a member of a record setting 4 x 200 relay team that advanced to state.

He went onto play baseball at Austin State Junior College, where he helped them win a state

championship in 1972 and 1973. Their 1973 team went on to win the District and qualified to play in the Region Tournament in Kankakee, Illinois.

Kvam was named to the All-State, All-District, and All-Region teams. Kvam loved to coach and to work with kids and that was reflected in his 40 years of coaching at Pacelli from Junior High to

Varsity. He coached football, basketball, and baseball at Queen of Angels in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Kvam and his wife Barb also have spent their time working with the L-P junior high softball programs.

Troy Ethen, class of 1984

Ethen played basketball for two years and four years of football at Pacelli. He was a 2 x All-Conference performer in football, 2 x MN Prep Parade Team of the Week, senior team captain, and 1983 MVP.

Ethen was the Co-Valedictorian of his class and he continued his education at Carleton College, where he also played football. He was a four year starter and was a three-time All-Conference performer.

Ethen was the school record holder for sacks in a single game (4.5) , season (10), and career (22). He was named to the Carleton Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ethan was a chemistry major in college and started his career in industrial water purification at Osmonics. He moved on from Osmonics to run businesses for the Marmon Group and the Taylor Corporation (Glen Taylor Holdings). In 2017, he acquired Protean Construction Products, which provides metal architectural cladding to commercial construction nationwide. He is the current owner/operator.

Joan Sheedy, class of 2001

Sheedy was a three sport athlete at Pacelli earning letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

In volleyball she earned All-Conference recognition in her junior and senior year. In 2000 Lyle and Pacelli merged and together won the conference title. In softball as a sophomore Joan was named All-Conference and the team qualified for state for the first time placing fourth.

In 2001, Sheedy’s senior year, she was once again named to the All-Conference team as well as All-Section.

The team went undefeated until the state championship game where they finished second in state. Sheedy was the Homecoming Queen her senior year and was also the co-valedictorian of the 2001 class.

She went on the attend Hamline University where she was a 4 year participant in volleyball and softball. Sheey was a captain for both volleyball and softball her senior year. Upon graduation

Sheedy was hired by RBC Wealth Management where she continues to work today.