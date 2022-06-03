3 up for City Council First Ward seat

Three names have been advanced as candidates to fill the seat in First Ward left vacant after Councilman Oballa Oballa stepped down earlier this month.

Varinh Van Vugt, Steve Barrett and Geoff Baker have submitted applications to fill the remainder of Oballa’s term via City Council appointment.

Oballa stepped down because of his family’s move out of the First Ward. He has since filed to run for the At-Large seat currently held by Jeff Austin, who is running for reelection along with a second challenger, David Schenck.

Short presentations will be give to the Council starting at 5:30 p.m. on July 7, with the expectation that a decision on who to appoint to the seat coming that same night.

The duration of the term to be served will start soon after the decision is made and go through Dec. 31, 2024.