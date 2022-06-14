2022 Friendship Wagon Train to run through area

In its 34th year, the 2022 Friendship Wagon Train will be traveling through southern Minnesota, including Dodge and Mower County, on June 18-25, raising funds for Minnesota Special Olympics.

This group of volunteers will assemble at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on Friday, June 17. Their 100-mile route will travel as follows:

• June 18: Kasson to Dodge Center to Hayfield

• June 19: Hayfield to Waltham to Brownsdale

• June 20: Brownsdale to Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin

• June 21: Layover day at Mower County Fairgrounds, Austin

• June 22: Austin to Rose Creek to Adams

• June 23: Adams to LeRoy

• June 24: LeRoy to Mueller Farm

On the morning of June 25, during the final ceremony at the Mueller farm, the 2022 Friendship Wagon Train will present to staff from Special Olympics Minnesota all donations that were raised during the week.

The public is invited to come out to see the wagon train as they travel down the road. Everyone is also welcome to stop and visit with the wagontrainers during their lunch stops and overnight camps.

At each stop, T-shirts and hats will be available to purchase from the wagon train’s Peddler Wagon.

While at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin on the layover day (June 21), the owners of Horse’ n Around from Lyle, Minnesota, will be there giving rides on their pony carousel from 1-4 p.m.. There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides available during this time.

Donations will be accepted by members of the wagon train all along the route. All donations collected are given directly to Minnesota Special Olympics.

If you would like more information or would like to make a donation, you may contact John Davis, Wagon Master, 507-365-8064.