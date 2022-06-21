2022 All Herald Softball Team

Anna Bamlet, pitcher, Hayfield

The senior pitched 133.1 innings while allowing 96 hits and 42 walks. Bamlet struck out 206 while maintaining an ERA of 2.17. At the plate, Bamlet hit .484 with six doubles, one triple, one homer and 26 RBIs.

Alana Rogne, catcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior hit .426 with an on-base percentage of .542. She compiled 10 doubles, one triple, one homer and 11 RBIs. Rogne caught 16 runners stealing on the season.

Bailey Johnson, shortstop, Southland

The senior hit .529 with nine doubles, six triples, five homers and 39 RBIs.

Avari Drennan, first base, Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore hit .425 with five doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs. Drennan served as L-P’s primary pitcher as she struck out 80, while allowing 96 hits in 14 starts. She maintained an ERA of 4.15.

Kenna Selk, second base, Hayfield

The freshman hit .347 with five doubles and 10 RBIs.

Hattie Wiste, third base, Southland

The senior hit .466 with five doubles, four triples, six homers and 27 RBIs.

Bobbie Bruns, outfield, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .529 with two homers, three triples and 31 RBIs. Bruns went the whole season without committing an error.

Lucy Lagervall, outfield, Austin

The senior hit .333 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs.

Bria Nelsen, outfield, Southland

The junior hit .457 with an on-base percentage of .519. She finished with 19 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kate Holtz, third base, Austin

The senior hit .370 with four doubles and five RBIs.

Kiyann Meyer, pitcher, Southland

The senior went 7-4 with an ERA of 5.0 as she struck out 30, while allowing 31 walks in 77.2 innings.

Olivia Matheis, catcher, Southland

The senior hit .322 with three homers and 26 RBIs. Matheis had an on-base percentage of .519.

Lynsey Wilson, first base, Southland

The senior hit .397 with an on-base percentage of .575. Wilson knocked in 16 runs.

Nora Bamlet, catcher, Hayfield

The freshman hit .362 with one homer, three triples, three doubles and 23 RBIs.

Jo Tempel, shortstop Hayfield

The junior hit .385 with five doubles, four triples, one homer and 10 RBIs. She also stole 18 bases. Defensively, Tempel covered a lot of ground as she was a crucial player for the Vikings.

Reese Bauman, outfield, Hayfield

The junior hit .355 with two doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs.

Kearah Schafer, shortstop, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior hit .340 with three doubles, three triples and 11 RBIs.

Alivia Schneider, senior, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .413 and scored 16 runs.

Layla Lembke, catcher, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore hit .312 with 13 RBIs.

Haven Carlson, pitcher, Blooming Prairie

The junior maintained an ERA of 4.23 while striking out 92. Carlson went 12-8 overall and opposing hitters held a batting average of .262.

Shawntee Snyder, third base, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore hit .387 with three homers, three triples and 18 RBIs.