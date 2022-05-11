Wiste powers Rebels past Lyle-Pacelli

The Southland softball team topped Lyle-Pacelli (6-4 overall) 14-4 in five innings in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Hatti Wiste had a homer, a triple and two RBIs for the Rebels (4-4 overall).

“Hattie has been on fire lately,” Southland head coach Greg Schulte said. “The team as a whole has been doing great and it was exciting to see our bench get involved with cheering.”

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (L) 4 1/3 IP, 14 H, 4 BB, 14 R, 10 ER, 1 K

LP hitting: Sarah Douglas, 1-for-2, RBI; Alana Rogne, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Kearah Schafer, 1-for-3, double, R, SB

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Hattie Wiste, 4-for-4, triple, HR, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 2 SB; Olivia Matheis, 3-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Meyer, 1-for-4, RBI; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, R, 2 SB; Bria Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Lauren Neilson, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Maren Wehrenberg, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R