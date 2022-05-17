Winhawks slip past Packers in Section 1AA opener

The Austin boys tennis team had its team season come to an end when it lost to Winona 4-3 in a Section 1AA opener in Winona Monday.

Joey Schammel, Cole Hebrink and Thomas Garry all scored singles wins for the Packers (3-9 overall).

The Section 1AA individual tournament will begin on May 24.

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Owen Ping (W) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Justin Brickner (W) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Thomas Garry (A) def. Caleb Ellenburg (W) 7-6 (5), 6-4

No. 4 Logan Monk (W) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Tyler Kronebusch/Brandon Butenhoff (W) def. Michael Garry/Quinton Grimley, (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Brady Fort/Owen Brietzki (W) def. Marcos Castro/Nathan Danielson (A) 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Clay Cottrell/Gavin Nelson (W) def. Timothy Perez/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-1, 6-2