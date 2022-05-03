Whalen and the Willows play this weekend in Austin

Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Daily Herald

Whalen and the Willows. Photo provided

Whalen and Willows will be hosting a concert Saturday night, featuring opening acts Mary Sullivan and Riverland Frequency.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. at Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College. Tickets are $15.

Whalen and Willows released their first full-length album, “Peaceful” in January of 2020, and then released their follow-up, “Redemption” this past March.

For more information, visit: www.whalenandthewillows.com/shows.

