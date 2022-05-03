Whalen and the Willows play this weekend in Austin
Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Whalen and Willows will be hosting a concert Saturday night, featuring opening acts Mary Sullivan and Riverland Frequency.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. at Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College. Tickets are $15.
Whalen and Willows released their first full-length album, “Peaceful” in January of 2020, and then released their follow-up, “Redemption” this past March.
For more information, visit: www.whalenandthewillows.com/shows.