Voting held Tuesday for special 1st Congressional District Primary

Voting for the Special Primary Election to fill the remainder of Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s open seat will be held tomorrow.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The field will be whittled down to one candidate from each party. The special election will be held on Aug. 9.

The City of Austin will be back to voting in its regular polling locations this year, while those in Austin, Lansing and Frankford townships will be voting at their township halls.

Austin voting locations are as follows:

• Ward 1, Precinct 1: Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Avenue NE

• Ward 1, Precinct 2: Austin High School Hastings Gym – South Entrance, 301 Third Street NW

• Ward 1, Precinct 3: Austin High School Hastings Gym – South Entrance, 301 Third Street NW

• Ward 2, Precinct 1: Southgate Elementary School, 1601 19th Avenue SW

• Ward 2, Precinct 2: Banfield Elementary School, 301 17th Street SW

• Ward 3, Precinct 1: Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Street NE

• Ward 3, Precinct 2: Ellis Middle School, 1700 Third Avenue SE.

Meanwhile, Sargeant Townships voters will be back to in-person voting in 2022 after being strictly mail ballot voting in both of 2018 and 2020. Lodi Township voters will vote at City Hall in Adams this year after its township hall in Taopi was damaged in this past April’s tornado.

Where to vote elsewhere in the county.:

Adams: Emergency Services Building, 16 East Paint Street.

Brownsdale: Brownsdale Community Center, 103 Main Street East

Dexter: Dexter City Hall, 107 Main Street South.

Elkton: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin.

Grand Meadow: Grand Meadow Community Center, 116 Grand Avenue East

LeRoy: LeRoy Community Center, 204 West Main Street

Lyle: Lyle Township Hall, 108 Oak Street

Mapleview: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin.

Racine: Racine City Hall, 25 Great Western Avenue NE

Rose Creek: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin.

Sargeant: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin.

Taopi: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin.

Waltham: Waltham Area Government Center, 270 South Main Street.

Just a reminder, if voting by absentee you have until the end of the day today, Monday, May 23 to vote at the Mower County Auditor-Treasurers office in the Mower County Government Building (201 First Street NE). You have until 5 p.m.

Those registered voters voting by mail are urged to drop off completed ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday night to ensure they make it on time. Voters in mail ballot precincts are allowed to vote between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Auditor-Treasurers office on Tuesday.

For more information on township voting, visit: www.co.mower.mn.us/341/Where-to-Vote and click on “Polling Place Finder.”

In Austin, if you’re not sure which ward or precinct you are in, visit: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

Special 1st District Special Primary Candidates

Candidates

Democrats

Warren Anderson

Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

Rick DeVoe

Candice Deal-Bartell

Jeff Ettinger

George Kalberer

Richard Painter

James Rainwater

Republicans

Matthew Benda

Jennifer Carnahan

Bob “Again” Carney Jr.

J.R. Ewing

Brad Finstad

Kevin Kocina

Jeremy Munson

Nels Pierson

Roger Ungermach

* Ken Navitsky (Unofficially withdrew)

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota

Haroun McClellan

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Richard Reisdorf