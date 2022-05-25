Vikings down No. 3 Bears in a playoff primer

Hayfield primed up for the postseason as it beat Byron, which is ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, by a score of 6-2 in Hayfield Wednesday.

The Vikings, who are ranked No. 2 in Class A, rode the arm of Nolan Klocke as he struck out 11.

Hayfield (18-2 overall) will open up Section 1A play on Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; Easton Fritcher 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R; Nolan Klocke 1-for-2 1 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-4 3 RBI; Isaac Watson 1-for-4 1 RBI; Kobe Foster 1-for-2 2 R