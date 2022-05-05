Vernon Andrew Nordaune St. Paul, formerly of Austin, Minnesota April 28, 1928 – April 9, 2022

Please join us to honor our beloved husband, father and friend. Celebration of Life Service for Vern on Wednesday, May 25th at 2 pm, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul. Visitation 45 minutes prior to the service. Flowers may be sent directly to the church on that day. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Social Services, Southern Poverty Law Center, Alzheimer’s Foundation or a charity of your choice. Full obituary to follow. O’Halloran and Murphy 651-698-0796