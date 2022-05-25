Top-seeded Vikings fall to WEM, will now play in elimination round

Published 8:49 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 1 seeded Hayfield softball team hit a speed bump when it lost to No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (10-10 overall) 6-3 in a Section 1A West Tournament game in Hayfield Tuesday.

All of WEM’s runs were unearned.

The Vikings (12-8 overall) will now play in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. in Todd Park Thursday. The winner of that game plays again at 7:30 p.m.

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 0 ER, 9 K

Hayfield hitting: Jo Tempel, 2-for-4, triple; Kenna Selk, 1-for-4, R; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Reese Bauman, 2-for-3, R; Allison Meier, 1-for-3, 2 RBis; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-3

 

