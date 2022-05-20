Todd Anthony Houff, Sr., 51

Todd Anthony Houff, Sr., age 51, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2022.

Todd was born on November 6, 1970, in Austin, MN.

Todd is survived by his children: Peter Roberts, Todd Houff Jr. (Fransica), and Erica Houff; 7 grandchildren; brothers: Wayne Houff and Tracy (Donna) Houff; sisters: Jodie (Loren) Bjerke, Trina Engler, and Shannon (Brandon) Slowinski; mother Susan Engler and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his father, Gary J. Houff and his grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Do Dodge Inn in Eau Claire WI on June 18, 2022 at 2:00pm.