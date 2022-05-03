Thomas E. Mork, 81

Thomas Eugene Mork, age 81, of Austin, died Saturday evening, April 30, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Tom was born August 21, 1940 in Austin to Thomas L. and Gladys (Maurek) Mork. Tom attend Queen of Angels School and later attended Austin Pacelli High School. Tom enjoyed riding his bike, swimming, and watching western movies at the theater.

Tom was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Twins and Vikings. He would always be all decked out in the appropriate sports attire. He enjoyed going out to eat at Perkins, always having breakfast.

Tom worked at Cedar Valley Services and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Survivors include his brother: Jim (Tricia) Mork, Rochester; a niece, Kristin Mork; nephew, John Mork; many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gladys Mork.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Dale Tupper officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

