Suspect in connection to the killing of David Harris changes plea

Suspected killer still awaiting trial

A man charged in the 2021 shooting death of David Harris has entered a change in plea in Mower County District Court Wednesday.

Nathan Lavandas Forrest, 21, pleaded not guilty to second degree aiding and abetting murder without intent and first degree aggravated robbery in September of last year, however, on Wednesday he changed his plead to guilty on the murder charge.

There has been no date set for sentencing.

The suspected murderer in the case, Miguel Nunez Jr., 19, was arrested on July 8, in Sioux

Falls, South Dakota and is facing felony second-degree murder with intent and two counts of felony second degree murder without intent. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Harris was shot in June of last year and died at the scene of his home in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast.

According to court documents, Harris was shot when Nunez allegedly tried to steal drugs from the home. A witness at the home said Harris had heard the commotion, grabbed a gun and entered the room where he was shot three times.

Nunez is currently in Mower County Jail, held on $1 million bail. He is slated for a jury trial on July 11 of this year.