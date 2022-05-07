Student group stands up for Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to hold off the unwarranted invasion by Russia, a local group of students is stepping up to do what it can to help ease the humanitarian crisis that as evolved out of the unprovoked attack.

Students Taking A New Direction (STAND) raised $1,782 recently, in which it used to purchase supplies to create over 7,000 meals. These meals will be sent overseas to refugees of the crisis with help from Real Hope of the Hungry.

“It was quite the achievement by our students,” said Substance Misuse Director for APAC Bill Spitzer in a press release on Friday. “Our youth group enjoys community service projects that spread the positive in our community.”

Late Friday afternoon, after school, some 30 volunteers gathered at Ellis Middle School to package the meals.

Real Hope for the Hungry will provide logistics to make sure the meals are delivered properly and residents within Austin, including the Rotary and Noon Lions clubs, contributed to the fundraising effort.

However, at its base, it’s the opportunity to let kids make a real impact on the world and lend heart to the effort.

“I think it’s a real neat opportunity for young people to share positivity with other people across the world,” Spitzer said during the height of Friday’s effort. “It’s just the ability to impact somebody else.”