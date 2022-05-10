SPAM Post 570 to host Armed Forces day breakfast

SPAM Post 570 is inviting the public to an Armed Forces Day breakfast at the Austin American Legion.

Serving will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 and will feature a variety of egg bakes, fresh fruit, muffins with juice, coffee and milk.

Cost is $10 per person with children under six getting to eat for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance from SPAM Post members, at the American Legion or at the door.

Proceeds go to support local veteran and community programs. For more information, call 1-507-437-1151 or 1-507-437-4583.