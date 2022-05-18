Southland softball team tops Houston

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland softball team beat Houston 10-4 on the road Tuesday.

Bailey Johnson knocked in three runs for the Rebels.

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 1-for-3, triple, 2 R,2 SB, BB; Lynsey Wilson, 3-for-4, 2 R, double, 2 RBIs; Bailey Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Lauren Nielsen, 1-for-3, R; Raina Ulven, 1-for-3, R, double, 2 RBIs; Julia Kiefer, 1-for-2, R

More RSS General

LP pitchers step up in win over GEAC

Packers show their stuff in home track and field meet

Rebel baseball team tops Houston behind the pitching of Jax and hitting of Hanna

Austin boys golf team takes fourth in Rochester

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections