Southland softball team tops Houston
Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Southland softball team beat Houston 10-4 on the road Tuesday.
Bailey Johnson knocked in three runs for the Rebels.
Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 2 K
Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 1-for-3, triple, 2 R,2 SB, BB; Lynsey Wilson, 3-for-4, 2 R, double, 2 RBIs; Bailey Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Lauren Nielsen, 1-for-3, R; Raina Ulven, 1-for-3, R, double, 2 RBIs; Julia Kiefer, 1-for-2, R