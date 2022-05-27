Southland softball team advances to Section 1A Tournament

Published 8:37 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland softball team advanced to the Section 1A Tournament when it beat Rushford-Peterson 10-4 in Wabasha Friday.

The Rebels had lost to Wabasha-Kellogg 10-4 to start the day.

Bailey Johnson cracked two homers against RP for Southland.

Southland will take on Faribault Bethlehem Academy in a Section 1A elimination game at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Todd Park. The winner of that game will play again at 7 p.m.

WK 10, Southland 4

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (L) 2 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 ER; Laney Weis, 5 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 6 R, 2 ER

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Meyer, 2-for-2, RBI; Olivia Matheis, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Raina Ulven, 1-for-2, R, HR, 2 RBIs

Southland 10, RP 7

Southland pitching: Weis (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 4 ER, 11 K

Southland hitting: Johnson, 2-for-2, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Hattie Wiste, 2-for-3, HR, RBI; Olivia Matheis, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Meyer, 2-for-3, 2 R; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-3, 2 R; Lauren Neilson, 1-for-2, RBI; Riana Ulven, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

