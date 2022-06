The Southland baseball team kept its season alive when it beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 13-6 in a Section 1A elimination game in Seltz Field Monday.

Connor Edland hit an early home run for the Rebels and Tyson Stevens knocked in a pair of runs with a two-out hit to make it 3-0.

Southland (15-7 overall) will play Rushford-Peterson in another elimination game at Riverland at noon Saturday.