Southland falls to Fillmore Central
Published 2:21 pm Monday, May 9, 2022
The Southland baseball team lost to Fillmore Central 19-9 on the road Saturday.
Southland pitching: Eli Wolff, 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K; Travis Kirtz, 3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 1 BB, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 K; Gavin Nelsen, 1/3 IP, 0 R
Southland hitting: Tyson Stevens, 0-for-4, R, BB; Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Harrison Hanna, 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Travis Kirtz, 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Riley Jax, 1-for-3, R, RBI; Eli Wolff, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jonas Wiste, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs