Solve a mystery with the Friends of the Library at the HHH

The Friends of the Library will be presenting a Garden Mystery Party on June 3, at the Hormel Historic Home.

The night will include wine tasting paired with snacks and presented by Cindy Meany starting at 6 p.m. at a cost of $25 per person.

The murder mystery will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets coast $40 person. Come and interview guests and try to piece together the culprit. Hors d’oeuvres will be on hand during the mystery.

Only 75 tickets are available for the murder mystery and tickets are limited for the wine tasting. They can be purchased at the Austin Public Library or contact them on Facebook.