SEMAC announces July 1 grant application deadline

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announces a call for proposals by Individual Artists.

All proposed projects must begin no earlier than Sept. 1, and be completed within 12 months, culminating with a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public.

Online applications will be available in late May with a July 1 submission deadline. The two-part application includes an LOI stage used as an initial screening. The LOI is due at least one week prior to the submission deadline.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive.

To encourage the development of entirely original artistic works, SEMAC offers two distinct grant categories for individual artists.

Advancing Artist Grants recognize, reward, and encourage outstanding individual artists and provide some financial support to enable them to continue their work. The maximum amount for advancing artists is $5,000.

Emerging Artist Grants offer small but critical support for specific projects by developing artists from all disciplines who are committed to advancing their work. The maximum amount for emerging artists is $3,000.

SEMAC encourages applications from individual artists who identify as members of a BIPOC, PWD, Veteran, Senior, and/or LGBTQIA2+ community.

Proposals will be accepted from individual artists who are age 18 or older on the grant deadline, not currently enrolled in high school, and are full-time residents of the SEMAC region. No matching funds are required for individual artist grants.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for eleven southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.