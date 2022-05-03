Season opener at Chateau Speedway delayed by wet conditions

BY MYRON GRAGE

The 2022 Race Season at Chateau Speedway continues to be plagued by the Rain and Wet conditions this spring. All the rain and cool weather have prevented track officials from being able to get on the track and doing anything with the racing surface. Currently the surface is so saturated that officials have been unable to even drive onto the surface with any of the tracks equipment.

The facility was set to host the SMP Promotions Frost Buster Enduro back on April 23 but that was washed out as were plans for a rescheduling of the event. The Test and Tune which was schedule for May 3 was washed out next. Now the continued wet and cool conditions have forced officials to cancel what was supposed to be one of the biggest opening weekends in the history of the track. No decision has been made yet on how or if the big events of the weekend can be rescheduled.

The James Krejci Memorial which was set for Friday Night with the $710 first prize check for the Hansen Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature winner has been put on hold. The event was actually suppose to run last fall but was lost to weather at the end of last season and was pushed into this season. The Track was also set to host the Double M Transport USRA B Mod Summit Shoot Out $1250 to win event was to run on Saturday Night along with the WISSOTA Midwest Modified Race of Champions qualifier event. The Minnesota Micro Mods were also supposed to make an appearance at Lansing on Friday Night.