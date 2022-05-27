Sarah Lysne: The joy of a peaceful heart

As it is said, “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion,” Hebrews 3:15

Since my ALS diagnosis in 2019, I have experienced an array of emotions, including anger.

One night I woke up at 4 a.m. I couldn’t fall asleep again, and I started to think about my disease. I began to feel angry about having the disease.

The next morning I was still feeling angry. I decided to go to church and pray to find peace.

I spent the afternoon with my husband and our three children.

Throughout the day I could feel my anger subsiding. I hadn’t shared my anger with anyone except God.

After a nap, I woke up with this distinct message in my mind and in my heart. “Do not be angry. You have three children. You just spent the day with them. Be grateful.”

My prayer for peace was answered.