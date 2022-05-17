Ruby’s Pantry announces increase in donation price

Ruby’s Pantry Austin is joining other Ruby’s Pantry locations to raise its donation fees for those making use of the food assistance program.

The announcement came Monday and will now be $25 for each share.

“The increasing cost of fuel is the main reason for the change,” media coordinator Bob Rosel in the press release Monday.

Trucks used to deliver food drive approximately 650,000 miles or more each year throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

“The rising fuel costs are making it more difficult for us to continue to serve our guests each month,” Rosel said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope our guests understand.”

Austin’s next Pantry is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Guests are asked to place boxes or other containers in their vehicle for volunteers to put the items into. Guests should enter the fairgrounds through the North Gate off Fourth Ave SW. The distribution continues until 5:30 p.m. or we run out of items. There remains a two bundle per/vehicle limit.

Anyone with questions should call Grace Lutheran Church at 433-3445.