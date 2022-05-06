Ruby Jensen, 89

After a long illness, Ruby Pauline Jensen, 89, of Sargeant, MN, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 surrounded by her husband and family.

She was born October 9, 1932, in rural Nowthen, MN, to Paul and Elaine Johnson. She graduated from Anoka High School with Honors at the age of 17.

On October 10, 1959, she married her husband, James Jensen, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. They built their home and raised their children in Sargeant, MN.

Ruby enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout all 50 States. Antique shopping was a fun pastime on their adventures. They made one very special trip to Israel, the Holy Land. She was an avid reader of the Bible and many genres of books. Few people knew her talents of knitting, sewing, playing piano by ear, and making porcelain dolls.

Volunteering was very important to her. James and she helped the early readers in the Brownsdale, Hayfield, and Stewartville Elementary schools. They helped serve meals at the Austin Salvation Army on Thanksgiving Day and on Christmas Day at Hope Lodge. She retired from her Postmaster position in 1999 after over 20 years of service.

Throughout the years she was an active member of the Evanger Lutheran Church, Sargeant, MN and most recently Bible Lutheran Church, Dodge Center, MN. She was the Treasurer at both churches and belonged to the Ladies Aide and Mary’s Circle. She was also the Treasurer for the city of Sargeant for many years.

Ruby is survived by her husband, James; her children, Colleen (Jerry) Larson of Stockholm, WI; Kathleen (Dave) Zdon of Coon Rapids, MN; Erin Jensen of Menomonie, WI; Kari (Larry) Klocke of Hayfield, MN and Jeffrey (Cyndy) Jensen of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren, Nicolas Zdon, Brandon (Ginesa) Klocke, Kristopher (Erica) Klocke, Leslie Moran, Paul Zdon, Katherine Zdon, Baillie Jensen and Samantha Jensen; great grandchildren, Loralei and Jens Klocke, Grayson and Aubrianna Klocke.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her children, Dennis, an infant son, and a stillborn baby boy Jensen; brother, Melvin Johnson and many other loved ones.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Blessed be her memory.