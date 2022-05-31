Rose Marie Joseph “HopeRose,” 22

Rose Marie Joseph ”HopeRose” age 22, of Austin, Minnesota, was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with her family by her side. Rose was born December 11, 1999, in Austin, Minnesota, to her mother, Mandy. Rose became a daughter to Steven, Mandy’s husband, when she was seven years old. She was so happy and appreciative of her expanded family. Rose attended Austin schools and was extremely proud to be a part of the Catholic Schools community. She was planning on attending Riverland Community College next year. Rose worked as a caregiver for REM Woodvale in Austin for over two years. She valued working to serve others. She enjoyed music, art, concerts, hair, makeup, photography, poetry, books, camping, and traveling. The highlight of her travels was touring Europe with her Pacelli School family and her grandfather, Ralph. Rose was a creative person and we were all proud of the poetry she published while in high school. She was growing her social media presence with funny viral videos on TikTok. MTV recently reached out to feature them on one of their shows. She was excited to start this process as she always said she wanted to be a “YouTuber.” Rose was a giver and had a big heart. She easily made friends and would stop whatever she was doing to help someone in need. She thought family was the most important thing and had a special relationship with her grandma, Barb; brother, Rayvik; and sister, Morgen. Rose was a comfort to so many because of her true nature as a caretaker. She was open minded, compassionate, spiritual, and believed love was the most important thing to give. The biggest love Rose had is her son, Zaiden. She was a proud mom and her favorite thing to do was take Zaiden to the park to play. He will forever know how special she truly was and how much his mama loved him.

Survivors include her son, Zaiden of Austin, MN; parents, Steven and Mandy Mensink of Austin, MN; siblings, Rayvik (Victoria Fuentes) Mensink of Austin, MN, Morgen Mensink of Austin, MN, Desiree, Austin, Brayden, Skylee, and Dominic; niece, Helayna Mensink of Austin, MN; grandparents, Ralph and Barb Donkers of Austin, MN, Joellen Bulow of Austin, MN, Brent Mensink of Spring Valley, MN, and Joyce Leduc of Spring Valley, MN; great grandparents, Jan and Marlo Mensink of Spring Valley, Lela Born of Spring Valley; special aunt, Kim Donkers; cousin, Abigail Donkers of Rochester, MN; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jason; aunt, Lori Donkers; grandmas, Rosemary Donkers and Joanna Mensink; great grandmas, Angela Donkers and Lola Bulow.

Rose will be forever her mother’s moon child. Fly high moon child and stay wild. Your soul was pure and your heart was big. You will forever be my little Hopey.

The family would like to thank all of Rose’s special longtime friends for all the support the family has received and for being a big part of her life.

A private service will be held for Rose. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.