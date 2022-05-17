Rebel softball team wins a barn burner over ACGE
Published 8:37 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Southland softball team held off Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 29-20 on the road Tuesday.
Both teams combined for 49 runs and 39 hits.
Southland pitching: Bria Nelsen, 1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 ER; Kiyanna Meyer (W) 6 IP, 12 H, 6 BB, 16 R, 10 ER, 4 K
Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 2-for-6, 2 R, 3 RBIs, BB; Lynsey Wilson, 2-for-4, R R, 2 RBIS, 3 HBP; Bailey Johnson, 4-for-6, 5 R, 5 RBIs, double, 2 triples, BB; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-2, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Kiyanna Meyer, 4-for-5, 3 RBIs, 4 R, 2 BBs; Katie Poppenhagen, 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 1 BB