Rebel softball team scores a playoff win over Houston

The No. 2 seeded Southland softball team topped No. 7 Houston (2-15 overall) 10-4 in a Section 1A East opener in Rose Creek Monday.

Olivia Matheis had a homer and four RBIs for the Rebels (11-7 overall).

The Rebels will host No. 3 Rushford-Peterson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 2-for-3, 2 R; Olivia Matheis, 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Meyer, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-4, R; Julia Kiefer, 1-for-, RBI; Lauren Nielson, 2-for-3, RBI; Maren Wehrenberg, 1-for-3, RBI; Riana Ulven, 1-for-3