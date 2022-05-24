Rebel softball team scores a playoff win over Houston

Published 9:35 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 2 seeded Southland softball team topped No. 7 Houston (2-15 overall) 10-4 in a Section 1A East opener in Rose Creek Monday.

Olivia Matheis had a homer and four RBIs for the Rebels (11-7 overall).

The Rebels will host No. 3 Rushford-Peterson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 2-for-3, 2 R; Olivia Matheis, 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Meyer, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-4, R; Julia Kiefer, 1-for-, RBI; Lauren Nielson, 2-for-3, RBI; Maren Wehrenberg, 1-for-3, RBI; Riana Ulven, 1-for-3

More RSS General

Athletics win SEC title after beating GMLOK

Michael B. Lenoch, 75

BP ousted by Pine Island softball team

Packer golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections