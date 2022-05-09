Rebel softball team edged out by Fillmore Central

The Southland softball team lost to Fillmore Central 12-11 in eight innings on the road Saturday.

Hattie Wiste scored five runs for the Rebels (3-4 overall).

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer, 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 K; Bailey Johnson, 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K

Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 2-for-3, 5 R, double, 2 BBs; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-2, triple, 2 BBs, RBI; Bailey Johnson, 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-5, R, RBI; Meyer, 1-for-5, R, RBI; Katie Those, 1-for-4, R, BB; Nora Schmitz, 1-for-4, R, BB