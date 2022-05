The Southland softball team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 loss to New Richland-HEG in Rose Creek Friday.

Kiyanna Meyer struck out 11 for the Rebels (10-7 overall).

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (L) 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 1-for-3, R, double; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-2, BB, RBI