Rebel softball team advances to subsection title game

Published 9:28 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 2 seeded Southland softball team outlasted No. 3 Rushford-Peterson (6-15 overall) 19-12 in a Section 1A East Tournament game in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Hattie Wiste had a homer, a triple and five RBIs for the Rebels (12-7 overall) and Bailey Johnson knocked in four runs.

Southland will take on top-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg in the Section 1A East title game at 4 p.m. in Wabasha Thursday.

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 K; Lainey Weis, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Hattie Wiste, 4-for-4, triple, HR, 5 RBIs, 4 R; Olivia Matheis, 1-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Meyer, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Lynsey Wilson, 2-for-4, 2 R; Julia Kiefer, 3-for-3, RBI, R; Lauren Nielson, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Maren Wehrenberg, 2-for-4, 2 R; Riana Ulven, 1-for-5, 2 RBIs

