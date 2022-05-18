Rebel baseball team tops Houston behind the pitching of Jax and hitting of Hanna

Published 9:01 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland baseball team beat Houston 13-1 on the road Tuesday.

Riley Jax allowed just three hits in the win for Southland (12-5 overall) and Harrison Hanna had a home run and five RBIs.

Southland pitching: Riley Jax (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R

Southland hitting: Harrison Hanna, 4-for-5, HR, 5 RBIs, 4 R; Riley Jax, 3-for-4; Jonas Wiste, 3-for-4; Royce Jax, 1-for-4; Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-2, 3 BBs

