Ray Kincannon, 84

Ray Kincannon, age 84, of Austin, MN passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home in Austin with family at his side.

Raymond William Kincannon was born May 30, 1937 in Crawford County, Wisconsin to Raymond and Alice Kincannon. He grew up on a farm and graduated from Boscobel High School in 1955. He married his loving wife of 58 years, Vonda Kincannon, on March 30, 1959 and together they raised their family of five children.

A big part of Ray’s life was his love for Jehovah God. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 29, 1967 and his faith was the foundation of his life. Ray was the rock of his family, whom he adored and loved spending time with. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Ray was a very kind and compassionate person. He enjoyed traveling and liked talking about the trips that he and Vonda had taken together with family and friends. He also had a love for nature and he had a quirky love for squirrels. He enjoyed taking walks in the woods, “hunting” with his camera as he liked to say. Ray also enjoyed aviation and enjoyed talking about planes and flying.

Ray is survived by four children: Diane (Kurt) Baumgartner of Austin, MN, Steve Kincannon of Charles City, IA, Kristine (Dan) Jorgenson of Austin, MN, Kari Kincannon of Owatonna, MN. Ten Grandchildren: Hannah Baumgartner, Becky (Brian) McCormick, Brandy (Nathan) Doeppke, Lindsay (Kyle) McDermott, Nicholas Kincannon, Aaron (Sadie) Jorgenson, Kayla (Owen) Grunewald, Derrick (Elexis) Allen, Zachary Allen, and 8 great grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Alice Kincannon, his wife, Vonda Kincannon, and his oldest son, Bryon Kincannon.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 21st at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1701 4th St NW, Austin, MN. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00-3:00pm.