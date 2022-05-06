Radiant skin care: Glow Lounge Medspa filling a need in Austin

Oftentimes, the best ideas are born of good conversations.

Enter the Glow Lounge Medspa, an all-in-one stop for advanced skin care and services in Austin. Co-owned by Betsy Morem and Lindsey Haney, the Glow Lounge came about from those very same conversations.

“A lot of my clients were having these services done so I was like, we have the same market,” Haney said. “Betsy was like, ‘where are we going to make this happen?’”

Morem, a transplant from the Twin Cities in 2017 after meeting her husband, had been going to medspas for seven years prior and was well versed in what one could do for a client.

However, after moving down to Austin she realized her options for continuing to go to medspas were limited.

“When I moved down to Austin I realized there wasn’t one in town so I was going to have to go to Rochester, where there’s quite a few or go back up to the Cities,” Morem said. “That’s what I had been doing. I thought ever since I moved down here, this place could really use a medspa. Other people are getting these services too, but they are leaving town to go do it. That was really my motivation for wanting to open up a medspa.”

Currently, the Glow Lounge is a part of The Style Lounge, which Haney owns on Main Street.

Though apprehensive at first because of her love of the wide open and trendy space the Style Lounge is located in, Haney quickly changed her mind once the small procedure room was finished.

“I was really nervous about building an actual structure inside this space because it is so open,” Haney said. “It’s a very unique space. When the build out happened, I walked in and I was just like it fits perfectly. It has such good energy.

It’s that fit and energy that’s making the Glow Lounge work so perfectly according to Morem and Haney. The two businesses compliment each other in what they offer and they have found that often the clients tend to cross over.

“We thought those that are our clientele coming here at the Style Lounge would be the clientele who would be interested in the Glow Lounge,” Morem said. “I felt like it was a great place to build a treatment room and start seeing our clients.”

The Glow Lounge offers a variety of services including chemical peels, facials, brow elimination, dermaplaning and injectables such as Botox.

“We’re kind of a marriage I guess between a medical clinic and spa,” Morem said.

For that reason, the Glow Lounge is required to work under an MD license, which allows them to carry out procedures like Botox injections. There is an aesthetic nurse injector as well as two advance practice estheticians. To be an advanced practice esthetician requires additional training.

Brenda Loucks is the aesthetic nurse injector with the Glow Lounge who handles procedures, which help smooth out facial wrinkles. Before such procedures are done, a consultation must be performed.

“We go over the health history to ensure you are the proper candidate for the treatment,” Loucks said. “We also go over the risks of treatments as well as the benefits and consent form. All of these procedures are elective.”

So far, the Glow Lounge has been received well, by customers of both it and the Style Lounge. However Style Lounge employees have also been interested.

It’s helped build a partnership between the two businesses.

“Our staff has had experience with some of these services and some of them are very interested in it,” Haney said. “They are able to get these services and have these experiences and share it with our clients. We get education on multiple avenues between the Glow Lounge and the Style Lounge so that has been really cool.”

While the Glow Lounge has seen positive reception at its current location, it won’t remain there long. The Glow Lounge will relocate to another downtown location later this year. Morem is predicting the move to take place sometime in either July or August, depending on how quickly they can renovate the space.

“[People] are excited to save on a drive and time because this is something that even going to Rochester can take four hours out of your day,” Morem said. “[This is] for people who are really curious about it or want to know more about it or interested in getting it and haven’t really taken that step yet.”

For more on the Glow Lounge, visit: http://glowmedspaaustin.com/.