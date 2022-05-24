Poshusta running for re-election to Ward 3 seat on City Council

First term councilwoman believes she has more work to do

Joyce Poshusta has filed to run for re-election to the Austin City Council.

Poshusta is currently in her first term serving Ward 3 and said that her decision to run for re-election was largely based on finishing the work.

“I feel I have a lot more work to do yet,” Poshusta said.

In particular, Poshusta pointed out that she wants to continue working and helping enhance Austin’s housing situation. Construction is currently underway at the old YMCA site and a proposal is on the table for another complex on land owned by the city across from the Post Office.

However, now she’s hoping to shift some focus to single family homes. In a report to the City Council last week, the Counselors of Real Estate indicated that Austin is crunched in terms of single family homes.

“I think I’ve always run on the housing issue and I think we’ve really gotten a good grasp on the market rate with the new Three Rivers Project,” Poshusta said. “Now, I want to focus on single family housing. Kind of my No. 1 thing is housing.”

Poshusta also said she was encouraged by city employees to run again and she hopes to take advantage of the momentum she’s gained.

Poshusta admitted that the last four years have been a learning experience, complete with challenges including COVID-19. However, she feels that she’s grown from her time on the council and is looking forward to another successful term.

“I’m not afraid to speak up or vote on important issues and Austin needs experienced council members that are willing to do just that,” she said. “I’m a ‘behind the scenes’ person. I gather information by visiting with our Austin folks. Speaking with them in person means much more to me than having any notoriety. I’m a simple gal who cares about people and our wonderful community.”

Currently, Poshusta is running unopposed and the end of filing is Tuesday, May 31.