Patricia Miner, 89

Patricia Ann (Bloom) Miner died on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was 89 years old. Patricia was born on August 20, 1932 and lived in Rose Creek, MN for most of her life. She was united in marriage to Marvin Miner on January 27, 1952 in Sargeant, MN.

Patricia was an amazing cook — She and Marvin owned and operated a small diner, in St. Ansgar. She poured her heart and soul into all the food she made. She passed this talent on to her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary through her husband Marvin who served in WWII. She spent much of her time attending meetings, parades, and ALA functions. She served as District President for two terms. Marvin and Patricia loved Christmas and enjoyed decorating for the holidays. Hosting holiday parties for family was the highlight of her year.

Patricia is survived by her 6 children RaeAnn Peterson of Austin, MN JoEllen (Wayne) Isenberg of Spring Valley, MN, Carol (Craig) Callahan of Austin, MN, Doug (Danna) Miner of Terre Haute, IN, Sherilyn (Lynn) Miller of LeRoy, MN, and Wanda (Doug) Edge of Blooming Prairie, MN, 24 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, sister Joan Hegge, brother-in-law Meredith “ Skeeter” (Shirley) Miner, sisters-in-law Mary Mortenson, and Milda (Dave) Weness, and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Miner, her parents, Joseph and Rose Bloom, 1 sister, 3 brothers, daughter-in-law Tracy and son-in-law Daryl Peterson. We will miss her more than words can say.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley, MN and will continue on Wednesday June 1, from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at the Sargeant United Methodist Church where a short service will take place at 9:30. Burial will follow at the Walthum Cemetery at 10:30. Following the service a gathering will take place at the Spring Valley VFW Hall from 12 until 2 P.M.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your locale American Legion Auxiliary or to the charity of Donor’s Choice.