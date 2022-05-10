Paid Political Letter: Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger is a winner

Jeff Ettinger is unlike any other politician. Maybe that’s because he isn’t a politician but a genuine individual who has picked up the mantle and is doing what he believes is right for the state and the country. He is running for Congress representing the state of Minnesota and those of us who live in the 1st District. When CEO of Hormel Foods, he was ranked as one of the best CEOs in the country. He is a business leader who has lived in the district since 1989 upon moving to Minnesota from California.

His accomplishments are many. Named one of the World’s Best CEOs by Barron’s and in 2012 he was named Responsible CEO of the Year by Corporate Responsibility magazine. He currently chairs The Hormel Foundation, which provides college scholarships to Riverland Community College for Austin and Pacelli Catholic School graduates. The Hormel Foundation also provides enhanced music education to all area youth and significant support for The Hormel Institute which provides cancer research.

Ask a former employee or a next- door neighbor and individuals will all say that Jeff’s attributes are that he is both genuine and he listens. Being a former leader of Hormel Foods, he knows how important the agriculture community is to the state. He’ll bring all of his great leadership skills to the table and will make this state, country and community a better place to live, work and bring up a family. The key to his success will be that he is an individual who will bring people together regardless of what party they represent. Party affiliation will not matter, but getting the job done will be paramount on his mind. He knows how serious our problems are in the country.

Jeff and his supportive wife LeeAnn have four grown children. Jeff and LeeAnn put roots down in Austin 33 years ago and intend to continue to invest their energy and time in making the community and state of Minnesota a better place to live and work. I intend to vote for Jeff on May 24 in the primary and again on Aug. 9 for the general election and I hope you do as well. Jeff is a winner!

Roger Boughton

Austin, MN