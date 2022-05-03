Paid Letter to the Editor: Ettinger the representative we need

Dear Community Members,

Southern Minnesota is full of good hard working, volunteering community people willing to help each other and their neighbors at a moment’s notice. We believe we have a responsibility to help each other.

This year we are so fortunate that Jeff Ettinger is running for Congress to be our representative. Jeff isn’t a traditional politician, and he has never run for office before. He is exactly the talented individual we need to represent us in the very best way. He is a listener who understands the problems and challenges in the many different facets of our lives. He will get to work solving problems in a common sense, bridge building way. He has proven this repeatedly in his career leading Hormel Foods, in his community non-profit leadership and at the state level co-chairing the governor’s economic council.

Jeff believes deeply in the power of community and that is the way he and his wife LeeAnn have lived and worked in our community for over 30 years.

Please support Jeff Ettinger in the upcoming election. We need him working across the aisle in a consensus and results building manner for southern Minnesota.

Mary Anne and Jerry Wolesky

Austin, MN