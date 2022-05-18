Packers show their stuff in home track and field meet

The Packer girls track and field team took second and the Austin boys finished third in a home triangular in Larry Gilbertson Track and Field Tuesday.

Brenan Winkels finished strong in the 100-meter hurdles to edge out Century’s Joshua Kyei-baffour by one-tenths of a second.

Thomas Fritz was first in the 100-meter dash, Kaden Murley took first in the 200-meter dash, A’triel Terry took first in the 400-meter dash and Joe Garry took first in the 1600-meter run.

Olivia Walsh took first in the high jump and the 200-meter dash, Sarah Wangen took first in the 100-meter dash, and Marissa Shute won the 1600-meter run.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 74; 2. Rochester Century 57; 3. Austin 55

100-meter dash: Thomas Fritz (first, 11.62); Joseph Walker (fourth, 12.02); Joe Ewing (sixth, 12.08)

200-meter dash: Kaden Murley (first, 28.32); Soren Villafane (third, 24.32)

400-meter dash: A’triel Terry (first, 52.29); Kyle Petrik (10th, 10:58)

1600-meter run: Joe Garry (first, 4:50.81); Isaiah Cabeen (seventh, 5:22.48)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (second, 11:09.87); Thomas Asmus (fourth, 11:18.23)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (first, 16.90)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (sixth, 47.18); Roger Olson (seventh, 47.41)

4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joseph Walker, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (second, 43.46)

4 x 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nicholas Asmus, A’triel Terry (second, 3:34.80)

4 x 800-meter relay: Joseph Garry, Thomas Herrick, Kyle Mayer, Nicholas Asmsus (second, 9:04.64)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (third, 42-7); Andrew Sayles (fourth, 40-3)

Discus: Andrew Sayles (fourth, 117-6); Wyatt Thoma (sixth, 106-3)

High jump: Carter Holt (fifth, 5-2)

Long jump: Joe Walker (second, 19-9.25); Joe Ewing (third, 19-6.50)

Triple jump: Doh Nay Htoo (third, 36-4.25); Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 36-3.75); Riley Ferguson (fifth, 34-10.25)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 89; 2. Austin 52; 3. Rochester Mayo 45

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (first, 13.43)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (first, 27.27)

200-meter dash: Nyaguay Mar (third, 1:06.37)

800-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (sixth, 2:40.70)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (second, 5:33.99); Nadia Vaughn (fourth, 5:38.83)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:14.93); Grace Vortherms (third, 13:33.89)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (fourth, 18.44); Molly Berglund (fifth, 18.63); Emily Klapperich (sixth, 18.68)

300-meter hurdles: Cassidy Shute (sixth, 54.12)

4 x 100-meter relay: Kendall Gilster, Mary Omot, Sarah Wangen, Olivia Walsh (second, 53.54)

4 x 200-meter relay: Kendalll Gilster, Mary Omot, Sarah Wangen, Rachel Engelstad (second, 1:57.66)

4 x 400-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, Nyaguay Mar, Nadia Vaughn, Marissa Shute (second, 4:34.65)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (second, 32-11); Mya Walters (seventh, 26-3); Alayna Kennedy (eighth, 25-9)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (fifth, 90-5); Mya Walters (sixth, 87-8); Alayna Kennedy (seventh, 75-9)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 5-0); Aggie McKichan (fourth, 4-4)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (second, 7-6)

Long jump: Rachel Engelstad (sixth, 14-1.75); Mary Omot (seventh, 14-.50)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (third, 35-1.75)