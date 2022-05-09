Packers score a split with JM

The Austin baseball team split a doubleheader with Rochester John Marshall as the Packers won game one 4-2 and dropped the nightcap 9-2.

Nick Robertson allowed just two earned runs, while striking out four in the opener for the Packers (4-5 overall).

Austin 4, JM 2

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Sam Oelfke (S) 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Austin hitting: Kody Blom 0-for-1, 2 R, SB; Isaac Osgood 2-for-3, R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-2, RBI; Dakota Retterath 3-for-3, 2 RBI; Bryce Fisher 1-for-2, R, SB

JM 9, Austin 2

Austin pitching: Brayden Bishop (L) 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Sam Oelfke 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Lathan Wilson 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Isaiah Conway 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Austin hitting: Isaiah Conway 2-for-3, R, SB; Dakota Retterath 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Nichoas Robertson 1-for-2, R