Packers post their best score in home victory

The Austin girls golf team put together one of its best performances in years as it everything clicked in a first place finish in a home triangular in Austin Country Club Monday.

The Packers posted a season’s best score of 382 to edge out second place Rochester Century as Austin was led by seventh graders Ailina Thiravong, who shot a season’s best score of 82 and Sydney Lewis, who shot a 97.

“The greens were pretty fast, so it made for a tough approach shot and the putting was a little bit tricky,” Thiravong said. “Overall, it’s a beautiful course here and I enjoyed playing today. It was a beautiful day for golf. It was great to put up some of our best scores with sections coming up. It shows our potential.”



Austin freshman Izzy Sellers also posted a season’s best score as she shot a 98. Sellers is one of Austin’s many young golfers who is enjoying real success for the first time this spring.

“This year is a lot more fun. We’ve been doing better as individuals and as a team. I’m proud of what we’ve done this year,” Sellers said. “Austin Country Club is a really great course. The greens are a little elevated so it can be hard to get your chip shots on the greens. It was definitely fast putting today. I had a lot of fun.”

Thiravong said Monday’s meet may be a sign of things to come for a Packer team that has just one senior.

“I’m excited to see what happens in the future,” Thiravong said. “We’re improving and maybe someday our team can go to state.”

Team standings: 1. Austin 382; 2. Rochester Century 385; 3. Rochester John Marshall, 386; 4. Faribault 437

Austin scoring: Ailiani Thiravong, 82; Sydney Lewis, 97; Izzy Zellers, 98; Anita Rao, 105; Mallory Brown, 107; Anna Kossman, 108