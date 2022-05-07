Packer softball team wins for the first time in a long time

The Austin softball team notched its first win in three years when it beat Rochester John Marshall 8-6 in nine innings on the road Friday.

Austin (1-9 overall) put up two runs in the top of the ninth to win it.

“Maddie Herrick, Ava Denzer and Kate Holtz did so well at the plate and the swung well,” Austin head coach Lisa Lage said. “Abby VanPelt did a great job on the mound. It’s not easy to go nine innings. I’m so proud of the entire team.”

The Packers had lost their previous 41 games in a row.

The last time Austin won a softball game was when the Packers beat Rochester Century 5-3 on April 18, 2019.

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (W) 9 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 6 ER, 6 K

Austin hitting: Kate Holtz, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Kathryn Crouch, 2-for-5; Maddie Herrick, 3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Peyton Squier, 1-for-5; Lucy Lagervall, 1-for-5, R; Katie VanPelt, 4-for-5, 2 R; Ava Denzer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R, BB; M. Kirby, 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI