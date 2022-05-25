Packer softball team battles back, but falls short in Byron, will play Faribault in elimination game

The No. 7 seeded Austin softball team put a scare into No. 2 seeded Byron (13-5 overall) as the Bears barely hung on to win 10-9 in a Section 1AAA Tournament opener in Byron Tuesday.

The Packers scored five runs in the top of the fifth when Lucy Lagervall blasted a three-run homer, but Austin wasn’t able to tie or take the lead.

“It was really great to see the girls bring the momentum from the Kasson game last week into this one,” Austin head coach Lisa Lage said. “We got down early, but we came back. Then at the end, we did not go out quietly.”

Austin tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth, but Byron scored three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 10-4.

Austin will now play Faribault in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Todd Park.

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 6 IP, 11 H, 3 BB, 10 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Kate Holtz, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Avery Wempner, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, BB; Maddie Herrick, 0-for-4, RBI; Katie VanPelt, 0-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Lucy Lagervall, 2-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBIs, R; Kathryn Crouch, 1-for-3, R; Alia Retterath, 1-for-2, R