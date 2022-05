The Austin girls golf team met a season goal when it took second place in a triangular in Mankato Monday.

The Packers, who set a season goal of getting below 400 at the start of the year, finished with a team score of 399.

Northfield led the way with a 343 and Mankato East shot a 428.

Austin scoring: Aliani Thiravong, 86; Anita Rao, 101; Izzy Sellers, 101; Mallory Brown, 111