Packer girls golfers take sixth at Big Nine meet

Published 9:20 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team took sixth place out of 12 teams as they posted a score of 383 at the Big Nine meet in Mankato Thursday.

Austin seventh grader Ailiani Thiravong was a top-six finisher in the meet as she shot an 80. She earned All-Big Nine honors with the performance.

Team standings: 1. Northfield, 326; 2. Albert Lea, 340; 3. Red Wing 351; 4. Rochester Mayo, 357; 5. Mankato West 367; 6. Austin 383; 7. Winona 384; 8. Rochester John Marshall, 385; 8. Owatonna 385; 10. Rochester Century, 389; 10. Mankato East 389; 12. Faribault 452

Austin scoring: Ailiani Thiravong, 80; Izzy Sellers, 97; Anna Kossman, 100; Sydney Lewis, 106; Mallory Brown, 107; Anita Rao, 108

