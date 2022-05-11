Packer boys take third in True Team track and field meet

The Austin boys took third and the Austin girls finished sixth in the 11-team Section 1AA True Team track and field meet in Winona Wednesday.

Marissa Shute took first in the 1600-meter run for the Packers. Olivia Walsh took first in triple jump and third in high jump.

Joe Walker took first in long jump.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 624.5; 2. Stewartville 461; 3. Austin 445; 4. PEM 444; 5. Byron 397.5; 6. Winona 397.5; 7. Albert Lea 373.5; 8. Kasson-Mantorville 325.5; 9. Red Wing 323.5; 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 271; 11. Cannon Falls 181.5

100-meter dash: Joe Walker (seventh, 11.69)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (fourth, 23.71)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (sixth, 52.90)

800-meter run: Nicholas Asmus (second, 2:11.09)

1600-meter run: Joseph Garry (11th, 4:51.84)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (12th, 11:19.52)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (third, 17.79)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 45.10)

4 x 400-meter relay: Austin (first, 3:32.97)

High jump: A’triel Terry (third, 6-2)

Pole vault: Matthew Grush (third, 11-0)

Long jump: Joe Walker (first, 21-6.50); Joe Ewing (seventh, 18-9.50)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (15th, 35-10.50)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (eighth, 41-9.50)

Discus: Andrew Sayles (fourth, 116-6)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Byron 600.5; 2. Pine Island 503; 3. Stewartville 480.5; 4. Winona 479.5; 6. Austin 367.5; 7. RW 367; 8. ZM 363.5; 9. KM 288; CF 246; 11. AL 174.5

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (fourth, 13.32)

200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (16th, 29.97)

400-meter dash: Nyaguay Mar (15th,1:08.02)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (12th, 2:43.91)

1600-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (fifth, 5:50.02)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:14.67)

100-meter hurdles: Emily Klapperich (10th, 18.29)

300-meter hurdles: Elise Callahan (15th, 55.85)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (third, 5-0)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (fifth, 8-0)

Long jump: Mary Omot (14th, 14-3.75)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 35-5.50)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (third, 33-6)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (sixth, 89-3)