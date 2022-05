The Austin boys golf team took third place in a triangular at Northfield Monday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 358, Mankato East took second with a 353 and Northfield was first with a 306.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 87; Isaac Anderson, 88; Elijah Krueger, 89; David Ide, 94; Carter Hovelsrud, 97; Izaac Erickson, 104