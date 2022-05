The Austin boys golf team took second in the Winona Triangular with a team score of 367 Monday.

Rochester Mayo shot a 327 to take first and Winona had a 392.

Freshman Cale Tupy shot an 87 for the Packers.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 87; Isaac Anderson, 89; Elijha Krueger, 92; Izaac Erickson, 99; David Ice, 99; Ethan Knox, 105